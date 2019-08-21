Recent storms raise concerns about property damage caused by downed trees

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Weather-related worries have been growing since a microburst took down numerous trees in Longmeadow last month.

The area has been hit by several lines of severe storms since. Jane Desilets had a vivid recollection of a tree coming down on her home.

“It’s quite frightening,” Desilets described. “You hear the crack and you don’t know where the crack is. And all of a sudden, you hear it hit your home.”

Springfield resident Terry Glusko explained that “A neighbor’s tree did come down and it crushed part of my fence and fell into my sunroof in my home.”

Tree service workers urge homeowners to do a little preventive maintenance and find out if their trees are healthy enough to withstand severe weather.

Among the tell-tale signs: a tree’s rotting trunk or branches, and a lack of leaves on the tree. Larry Bradley told 22News he worries about his neighbor’s trees possibly hitting his home.

“I don’t think there’s anything I can do about it, it’s my neighbor’s trees,” Bradley said. “One of them came down earlier this year… It took down power lines on the street.”

Other concerned homeowners are taking no chances. At the first sign of a weakened tree in their backyard, they’ve had those trees cut down.