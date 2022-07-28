SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recession woes continue to grow as GDP growth reflects a negative quarter for the second time in a row. This is all while inflation remains at a 40-year high.

22News heard from local residents, some saying that they’re alarmed by what’s played out thus far.

Experts say that the United States is at risk of Stagflation which is a combination of slow growth and inflation, and people tonight think we might be on the brink of an economic downfall.

“Do you think that we’re there yet? I don’t know that we’re there yet but I think we’re on the brink and hopefully we won’t tip over,” said Brian Kean of West Springfield.

Inflation continues to be the topic of daily conversations. But are we heading towards a recession? Experts define a recession as a decline in economic activity from jobs to retail sales and production. Leading economists don’t believe we have reached that downturn but the uncertainty has some worried.

“Things seem to be changing so quickly one minute we have a boom and the next everything is just prices are skyrocketing,” said Alicia Alexion of Feeding Hills.

Alexion is one of many who’s doing whatever they can to save a dollar here or there.

“I think that people are trying to save a dollar where they can like the grocery store clipping coupons using their gas points that sort of thing,” Alexion said.

According to economists, the GDP fell 0.9% which follows a 1.6% decline in the first quarter. At the core of this problem is the reduction of things such as inventory, residential and nonresidential investments, and supply chain issues, that the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have had on the economy.

“I’d like to see it get better I’m hopeful that it will. I still think a lot of this is bouncing back from the pandemic and hopefully, we’ll get through that process soon,” Kean told 22News.

President Biden also addressed the nation earlier Thursday, noting what he calls solid job growth and the rebound in manufacturing.