Recovering COVID-19 patients experience lingering symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most people do recover from COVID-19, but we are learning more about long term health issues among those who were infected.

Doctors warn that you could experience a wide range of lingering symptoms after recovering from COVID-19. The average recovery time for mild COVID-19 cases is two weeks and up to six weeks for patients who suffer severe symptoms of the disease.

After that time has passed, there have been more reports about patients experiencing long term health issues. Symptoms include but are not limited too: heart damage, shortness of breath, and extreme fatigue.

Dr. Mark Keroack the Baystate Health President, told 22News that while symptoms vary, the most common long term effect of COVID-19 is infused inflammatory response.

“There can be lingering effects among A lot of people who had to be in the hospital with this virus related to the fact it causes an infused inflammatory response,” said Dr. Keroack.

Dr. Keroack also mentioned that even athletes who are in top shape, have had lingering health issues after recovering the virus.

He said there have also been people who have had inflammation of their lungs and hearts, and memory issues.

