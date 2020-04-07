Closings and Delays
Recovery home for frontline workers opens in Ludlow

Hampden County

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department has opened up a first recovery home for frontline workers.

The Sheriff’s Department hosted a tour of the center Tuesday morning, which is located at the department’s Pre-release Center on its campus in Ludlow. Beginning on Tuesday, the center will start accepting guests with 84-single-occupancy rooms available.

Cocchi said anyone staying must be healthy enough to care for themselves. However, the department’s medical staff will conduct rounds for those with comprehensive medical care.

“They will be doing telemedicine,” Sheriff Cocchi said. “And if there’s a need through the doctors evaluation that they need an in-person visit, we are prepared to do that as well.”

Any frontline workers who want to request a room are asked to call 413-858-0801 or 413-858-0819.

