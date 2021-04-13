Recovery plan to help Chicopee Center businesses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is working to alleviate some of the devastating effects the Chicopee Center community has faced during COVID-19.

Through a partnership with the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, the Mass Development Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) Partnership, and the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC), the city of Chicopee is working on a recovery plan for the Chicopee Center Business Community.

The city is working with PVPC and other experts to determine business needs and how to accelorate the revitalization in the community.

This project is part of the Baker-Polito Administration’s Partnership for Recovery Plan, which includes the Massachusetts Local Rapid Recovery Planning Program (LRRP).

“As we continue to navigate the pandemic and work toward recovery, our administration remains committed to collaborating with the local officials that know their communities best to address their unique challenges.” “We are grateful to our municipal colleagues for their continued partnership and look forward to these funds supporting plans that help cities and towns best leverage their local assets to help residents and businesses thrive.” Prepared Statement from the Lt. Governor, Karyn Polito

The LRRP will help 15,000 small businesses across the Commonwealth, with roughly 86 of the businesses in Chicopee.

The recovery planning process is expected to last through the end of August. The first phase of the planning process is a survey for commercial businesses in the area, even if they are temporarily closed.

“Our team has recently sent a survey to all Chicopee Center businesses, and we urge all of them to complete the survey as soon as possible. Our Team and the Commonwealth need to hear from as many businesses as possible to ensure financial resources are targeted to where such resources are needed most,” Julie Copoulos, Executive Director of the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce said.

Chicopee Mayor, John Vieau is urging all businesses located in Chicopee Center to respond to the survey.

“Chicopee is grateful to the Commonwealth for launching the Local Rapid Recovery Planning process and eager to collaborate with the Chamber, the Chicopee Center Partnership and our

Chicopee Center businesses to ‘build back better’ as we look to a future beyond the immediate impacts of the Pandemic,” Mayor Vieau said.

The deadline to complete the survey is April 16, 2021.