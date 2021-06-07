Recreation at Cobble Mountain and Borden Brook watershed land is not permitted

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is reminding the public that recreation on the Commission-owned watershed land is not allowed.

Specifically, the commission is concerned about the watershed-land surrounding Cobble Mountain and Borden Brook Reservoirs, located in Blandford and Granville. These two reservoirs are the primary source of the drinking water supply for the greater Springfield area. It serves approximately 250,000 customers on a daily basis.

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission: Damage to a stream bank created by a motorized vehicle is documented on Commission land in 2020.

According to the commission, “Access to the reservoirs is prohibited. Recreation on watershed property – including walking, hiking, biking, fishing, and motorized activities, such as the use of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) or Off-Highway vehicles (OHVs) is also prohibited, unless otherwise posted.”

The commissions owns roughly 14,500 acres of protected forestland surrounding the reservoirs. The public can access the Little River Watershed for passive recreation.