Recruitment event highlights how military skills apply to social service work

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Social service agencies in the Springfield area are looking for military veterans to help fill their ranks.

Social service agency representatives briefed potential employees who had served in the military on Wednesday at Holyoke’s War Memorial building. Due to their training, men and women who’ve served in the military are considered a good fit for social service work.

Fifteen-year Army veteran Dominique Frayer just got a job with a Springfield social service agency that counsels veterans, and he knows their needs.

“Understanding their situations that they’ve seen, places that they’ve gone,” Frayer explained. “Also the skills that they bring to each employer.”

A number of agencies including the Center for Human Development and the Mental health Association are also hoping to hire men and women with military service.

