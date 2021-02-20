Recycle stickers are now available for Longmeadow residents

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow announced that recycle and yard waste stickers are available for residents through the Town Clerks Office.

Stickers can be purchased online or by submitting an application at Longmeadow.org.

The recycle sticker application can be sent through the mail, the dropbox of the front door at Town Hall, or in person at the Satellite Office on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or on Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Cash will not be accepted at the Satellite Office and the fees are $45.00 or $35.00 for residents age 65 and over.

Additional or replacement stickers are $15.00 each.

The registration or vehicle plate number for the vehicle that will be used must be presented when purchasing a pass.