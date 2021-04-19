Recycle the nip project formed by Pioneer Valley Virtual Lions Club

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Jack Coughlin of Agawam is being remembered as a tireless volunteer on behalf of his community.

Jack Coughlin was a longtime Lions Club member, who spent many hours volunteering to keep the streets clean in his hometown of Agawam. He was left paralyzed after he was struck by a car on one of his missions some weeks ago. Jack Coughlin died this past weekend at the age of 78.

Agawam Lions Club President Christopher DiMauro fondly remembers Jack, “First of all Jack Coughlin’s family, his legacy will not be forgotten. We will remember his legacy in the future.”

Jack Coughlin’s dedication to cleaning up Agawam’s streets, especially nip bottles, did not go unforgotten. Jack had recently been noted with the courageous spirit award presented by the Container Recycling Institute.

The Agawam Lions Club has created a virtual entity, the Pioneer Valley Virtual Lions, to share its programs with neighboring communities. They have made nip bottles the target of their town wide clean up campaign.

At the very core of this campaign, the artwork created by 9-year-old daughter, Luciana, of Agawam Lions Club President Christopher DiMauro.

“I designed the sign because there have been a lot of nips all around my neighborhood and I did not like it. It is not a good example. Me and my dad have been going on walks very often, almost every day in the afternoon, and my dad will bring a bag and pick them up,” said Luciana.

By reaching out to neighboring towns in the Pioneer Valley, the Agawam Lions Club hope to engage concerned citizens on a regional basis.

A photo and video contest is the very first Pioneer Valley Virtual Lions community project, urging families throughout the Pioneer Valley to crack down on alcohol litter and at the same time raise awareness of impaired driving. Participants will have a chance to win one of three $300 gift cards who do one of the following:

Purchase a lawn sign, $5 from each sign will be going to the Jack Coughlin GoFundMe account and $8 will be going to the Pioneer Valley Virtual Lions child services fund.

Submit a video on TikTok or Instagram of you doing your own recycle the nip dance.

Submit a video or photo on TikTok or Instagram of a message on what seeing nip litter means to you. Or ways to stop it.

Local businesses donated almost $2,000 to the project include, Liquors 44, Springfield Four Seasons Wine and Liquor, Hadley and The Spirit Shoppe of Franklin County.