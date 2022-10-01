EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Neilsen Realty will host an Electronics Recycling Event in East Longmeadow on Saturday.

Christine Strophman, of Neilson Realty, is the host for this event, where you can recycle your unwanted electronics. They accept laptops, phones, printers, and more to ensure they are securely destroyed and recycled.

The event is taking place at the church on the rotary in East Longmeadow on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It is $10 per hard drive, either loose or in the machine, and $20 for CRT Monitors. Appliances are not accepted.