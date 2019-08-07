Recycling company helps local non-profit with landscaping work

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Northstar Recycling CEO Seth Goodman and several team members spent landscaping the grounds outside Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center in Springfield’s Upper Hill neighborhood.

Square One provides programs for preschool and school-age children. The Northstar volunteers “day of donated work” will save the non-profit more than $1,000 in landscaping costs.

“It’s very inspiring when folks approach us and want to be involved in our work,” Square One’s Christine Allard said. “Not only does it accomplish great things like we’re seeing here, but it also inspires other organizations to become involved.”

Northstar Recycling employee Scott Kinney told 22News about a fellow employee who has long been aware of Square One’s work and its benefits to this neighborhood.

“He grew up nearby, so he knew about the church next door and he knew about the school,” Kinney explained. “He wanted to do his part to get connected and see what we could do.”

The Northstar Recycling crew said that they felt a sense of pride in giving back to a non-profit agency with a proven record of helping families in need dating back to 1883.