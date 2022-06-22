EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, and Hampden are invited to drop off old furniture and electronics for recycling on Saturday, June 25.

The Recycling and Energy Drive is being held at East Longmeadow High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a $10 fee per car.

Furniture, electronics and clothing must be clean and reusable. Items being accepted are:

FURNITURE: Recliners, wood kitchen tables, kitchen chairs, end tables, dressers, bureaus, nightstands, desks

ELECTRONICS: Laptops, CPUs, Motherboards, hard drives, CD drives, power supplies, printers, fax machines, cell phones, keyboards, gaming systems, amplifiers, routers, window air conditioners ($5 fee for air conditioners).

Additionally, residents can drop off old dehumidifiers at no charge and receive a $30 rebate from Eversource.