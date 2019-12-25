Recycling tips for post-Christmas wrapping paper

(WWLP) – There is going to be a lot of leftover wrapping paper after Christmas and 22News has some tips on how best to get rid of it.

When you’re cleaning up after Christmas remember that most wrapping paper is actually recyclable. Before you do recycle any paper, remove any sticky tape and decorations such as ribbons and bows because those can’t be recycled.

Wrapping paper can only be recycled if it passes the scrunch test. This means simple wrapping paper can be recycled but foil or glitter-decorated paper cannot and needs to go in the trash.

Nearly 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper is produced in the U.S. each year, and about 2.3 million pounds end up in landfills.

The wrapping paper industry represents about 10 percent of the total U.S. paper market by revenue, which totaled $96.1 billion in 2015, according to Statista.

Americans produce 25 percent more trash between Thanksgiving and Christmas according to the EPA.