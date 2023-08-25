LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Following a building collapse at the Red Bridge Hydro Power Plant in Wilbraham, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has temporarily closed the nearby state park until further notice.

The closure of the Red Bridge Pond State Park in Ludlow includes all areas of the park and facilities, including the parking area and canoe launch. DCR says this closure is in connection with the recent building collapse at the hydro plant.

On Tuesday morning, firefighters were called to the area for a report of smoke coming from a building. When they arrived, they found a partial building collapse and a small fire that was quickly extinguished. No one was in the building at the time of the collapse.

The Red Bridge landing fisherman access, which is above the dam, will remain open with two cartop and five trailer parking spaces available. No on-street parking is allowed in the area.

The DCR will provide an update on their website when the state park will reopen.