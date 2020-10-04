Red Cross, local fire departments team up for Fire Prevention Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marks the start of Fire Prevention Week. It’s when the Red Cross teams up with the State Department of Fire Services to help cut down on the number of house fires that begin in the kitchen.

Fires that start because people forget they’ve got something cooking is the leading cause of house fires here in Massachusetts.

There have been nearly 100 house fires across the state since July, accounting for hundreds of families made homeless, requiring help from Red Cross disaster relief volunteers.

The Springfield Fire Department has ways to avoid a kitchen fire. Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that it’s best not to store flammable objects in the kitchen.

“Keep flammable materials away from stovetops. Most importantly, if you have to walk away from the stovetop, turn the burner off, don’t leave it unattended,” Piemonte advises. “Historically kitchen fires are the cause of most fires and injuries here in the United States.”

One major hallmark of Fire Prevention Week involves making sure your smoke detectors work.