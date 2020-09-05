Red Cross announces new executive director for central and western MA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross announced a Springfield native as the new executive director for central and western Massachusetts.

Nia Rennix comes to the Red Cross after running operations at Open Pantry Community Services in Springfield. She was the director of the Emergency Pantry and Food programs at the organization for 10 years. Her focus has been on food insecurity and public health in under-resourced communities.

But she told us she’s personally organized disaster relief with her friends, family, and church after hurricane Harvey in Texas and the Flint, Michigan water crisis. Her connection to the Red Cross is personal, volunteers helped her sister and their family within minutes after their house burned down.

“When she told me that story I knew that I wanted to be a part of an organization that was so passionate and cared and was going to go above and beyond to help a family that was in need,” said Rennix.

Rennix says she hopes to continue building the network of local Red Cross volunteers that can help with local relief as well as their donations during her time as executive director.

You can find out how to volunteer with the Red Cross or donate here.