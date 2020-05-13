Red Cross asking recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is urging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma.

There is strict eligibility criteria to donate plasma, but the Red Cross says it could safe lives.

The process is a little different than donating blood normally it is similar to donating platelets. Plasma donation has been used to fight Ebola and the last SARS outbreak.

“Historically it has been used in cases where there’s been a new infection or disease when there hasn’t been time to develop treatment or a virus for and it’s show success,” said Kelly Isnor.

Plasma donation is done by appointment only.

You can call or go online to make an appointment.