Red Cross assisting 12 Holyoke residents after North Bridge Street apartment fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross is assisting 12 people who were forced out of their home after a fire in Holyoke over the weekend.

Holyoke fire officials told 22News they’re still trying to determine what started off the fire but it’s suspected to be an electrical cause.

On Sunday night around 10 p.m., Holyoke firefighters were called to 58 North Bridge Street after a resident reported a fire in her bedroom.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News all residents in the eight-unit apartment were able to get out safely.

Twelve people in the complex couldn’t return to their homes due to extensive smoke and water damage. The Red Cross is assisting them.