SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Firefighters put out a shed fire at 36 Emerald Rd. late Wednesday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News that firefighters were called to a burning shed around 11:55 p.m.

They were able to put that fire out before it spread to the attached house. The home sustained heat damage.

The Red Cross is now assisting the five people who live there. No one was hurt.