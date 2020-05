CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is teaming up with Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee to help feed those in need.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Red Cross volunteers are assisting Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee at 11 a.m. The food delivery is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and happens every Tuesday and Thursday.

The partnership began April 30th and will continue through at least the end of May.