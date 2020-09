Red Cross hosting blood drives during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

(WWLP) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and two organizations are partnering together to encourage people to donate their blood.

During the annual Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign, the Red Cross and Sport Clips Haircuts will offer a free haircut coupon to donors throughout the month.

Those coupons will be valid through November 30, 2020. Below are upcoming blood donation dates.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15:

9/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/2/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/3/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/4/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/5/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/6/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/7/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/9/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/10/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/11/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/12/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/13/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/14/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

9/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

Get more information here.