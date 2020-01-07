Red Cross in critical need of blood donations, offering trip to Super Bowl LIV

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is teamed up with the NFL to offer one lucky winner a chance to experience the Super Bowl live in Miami.

It’s a special “thank you” for donors helping to meet the need for blood and platelets during what the Red Cross is considering a critical time.

The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood donors of all types especially type O. Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

All you have to do to be entered to win a trip to the Super Bowl is donate blood or platelets any time from January 1 to January 19.

“So we are hoping that people will come down to the Springfield Chapter house at 150 Brookdale Drive and make a blood donation.” – Jen Garutti, Executive Director of Western Massachusetts Chapter, American Red Cross

If you win, you receive two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at the Alexander – All-Suite Oceanfront Resort and a $500 gift card for expenses.

Visit the Red Cross website to see more information on how and where to donate.