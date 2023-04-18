SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Aquatics department is offering a Red Cross lifeguard training course to make sure new guards are getting the proper training to prevent drowning and injuries.

According to the CDC, there are about 4 thousand deadly drownings every year in the U.S., that averages to about 11 drowning deaths per day. Springfield’s aquatic director says they try to get certified quality lifeguards every year, even after COVID led to a lifeguard shortage.

“There definitely was a shortage, unfortunately we had to close down some of our sites due to that. But I have definitely seen a growth over these past couple of years. I have been getting more and more interest in these courses so that is very positive,” says Aquatics Director, Joe Federico.

People ages 15 and over were able to register for the course which runs from April 18 to 21.