Red Cross looking for disaster service volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross of western Massachusetts is recruiting disaster service volunteers.

Tuesday night, the Red Cross hosted an open house so people could learn more about the program. Disaster services respond to local disasters like house fires and help those who have just lost everything.

Mary Nathan, disaster program manager at the Red Cross told 22News, “They’re standing they’re lost. They just lost everything they’ve owned they don’t know what to do. Our team is specially trained in helping people through the initial phase so it is very important that we arrive on scene quickly.”

You do not need experience to volunteer.

The Red Cross puts volunteers through a training program so they are well trained in these situations.