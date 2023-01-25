SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Red Cross responds to disasters not only nationwide and around the world, but right here at home.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts in Springfield is looking for local volunteers to help with their mission of sheltering, feeding and providing comfort and support to victims.

The organization will hold an open house for new volunteers Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 150 Brookdale Drive in Springfield.

“Helping people in need is really what the Red Cross is all about,” said Mary Nathan, disaster program manager for the Red Cross in Western Massachusetts. “Our volunteers try to be the first contact with people affected by disasters. We respond to home fires and other natural disasters where people need comfort and compassion.”

Volunteers receive training to cover many situations including disaster response, helping veterans in need, blood drives, community education and outreach, and administrative tasks at chapter offices.

More information on how to become a Red Cross volunteer is on their website.