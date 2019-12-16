Red Cross looking for volunteers to help disaster victims in western Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass (WWLP) – Red Cross of Massachusetts is looking for volunteers in order to support disaster victims in western Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Red Cross volunteers responded to 18 fires in western Massachusetts since November 1, helping residents into the path of recovery.

There’s at least one fire in Massachusetts every week, and the Red Cross needs more volunteers to assist the families who lose their homes.

Red Cross volunteers help people affected by fires, hurricanes and other natural disasters. They respond to more than 700 house fires each year in Massachusetts.

Volunteers work with fire victims in the path to recovery, by providing financial assistance and emotional support.

Maybe you have a couple of hours to volunteer maybe you love that adrenaline rush and would like to be that person to do something heartwarming like respond to a fire in the middle of the night. Its great there’s a lot of different ways to volunteer. Jen Garutti, Executive Director, American Red Cross Western Massachusetts Chapter

Garutti told 22News volunteers also provide food, shelter and relief supplies.

Volunteers make up 90 percent of their disaster relief workforce. That’s 15 volunteers for every one employee.

To become a volunteer for Red Cross you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or click here.