Red Cross officially ends mobile blood donations in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross has officially ended their mobile blood donations in western Massachusetts.

A Red Cross spokeswoman told 22News after Friday, they will no longer hold mobile blood drives in western or central Massachusetts. In a statement to 22News, Kelly Isenor said, “the Red Cross needs to consolidate its operations in this market to generate greater efficiencies that will deliver cost-effective and reliable products and services for patients in need.”

The decision affects 39 Red Cross employees. Mobile blood drives were common at schools and churches as an easy way to donate blood. One Westfield resident told us he doesn’t agree with ending mobile blood donation.

“I think it really doesn’t make sense because it somebody was to get shot or hurt in a really bad car accident and they needed immediate blood, donating blood can help the people in immediate need,” said Gary Deleon of Westfield.

The Red Cross said ending mobile blood drives won’t the amount of blood they have for those in need.

They’re encouraging people to still give blood at their Springfield blood donation center on Brookdale Drive.