Red Cross plans to end mobile blood drives in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross is planning to end its mobile blood drive operations in western and central Massachusetts, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Local Red Cross spokeswoman Kelly Isenor told 22News the American Red Cross has tentatively made this difficult decision based on the challenging economic conditions in the blood industry.

Isenor said the decision could affect as many as 68 Red Cross positions in the western and central parts of the state.

All currently scheduled blood drives will go on as planned, but once this decision goes into effect, there will be no more community blood drives in this area.

The Red Cross will continue to collect blood and platelets at its donation centers in Springfield and Worcester.