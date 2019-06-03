Red Cross suggests installing fence around pools to prevent kids from drowning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The summer can be deadly for young children who wander into the family’s backyard pool unsupervised.

The Massachusetts Red Cross has issued an alert to surround your pool with proper fencing.

Last summer, more than 350 children across the country drowned. Children between one and four years old are the most vulnerable. Teddy Bear Pools & Spas in Chicopee stresses the necessity of barriers to help parents protect their very young children.

“We have fences with the self-latching gates,” John Shea told 22News. “On above-ground pools, we have ladders where the gates automatically shut. And we have roll down [ladders], so even if they get through, they can’t climb up the ladders and get into the pool.”

The Red Cross is very specifically urging homeowners to install four-sided fencing, separating the pool from the house and the yard.

They contend that four-sided fencing reduces the risk of drowning by 83 percent compared with using only three-sided fencing.

