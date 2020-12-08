Red Cross urges blood donations during month of December

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations and is asking the public to donate during the month of December and the beginning of January.

According to a news release sent to 22News, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than one million blood transfusions will be given in the United States and donations of all blood types are needed to meet patient blood needs.

According to the American Red Cross, collecting enough blood and platelet donations tends to be a challenge during the month of December and that’s due to things like seasonal illnesses, inclement weather, and the busyness of the holidays. In addition to that, we’re in a global pandemic.

If you are able to donate, you’re encouraged to do so from December 16th through January 4th in Springfield. Those who donate will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

Nearly 20 drives are being held throughout that time at the donation center located at 150 Brookdale Drive.

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets, or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Residents can make donations at the Springfield Blood Donation Center on 150 Brookdale Drive during the following days and times: