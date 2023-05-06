SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross of Central and Western Massachusetts will be hosting its Sound the Alarm event on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, the Sound the Alarm event brings awareness about the importance of having a smoke alarm/detector in your home. After a short speaking event, officials will go to a home where Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Firefighters will help install a smoke alarm.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will also be joining with Red Cross of Central and Western Massachusetts Executive Director Nia Rennix for the event.

Mayor Sarno states, “Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi and I want to thank Nia Rennix and her team at the Red Cross for their dedicated efforts in bringing awareness to this important issue. When a fire happens not only are our brave and dedicated men and women of our Springfield Fire Department responding on the scene to save property but more importantly, save lives. The American Red Cross is also there to provide assistance to individuals and families in need. Smoke alarms and detectors save lives. Fire Commissioner Calvi and I want to remind residents to check their batteries and be careful when disposing of smoking materials. Also of note, my daughter Chiara Sarno used to serve on the Board of Directors for the Red Cross of Western Massachusetts – the youngest person ever to join their board.”

The event is set to take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Red Cross facility at 150 Brookdale Drive on Saturday.