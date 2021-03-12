Red flag warning in effect Saturday for possible brush fires

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Those warm temperatures, high winds, and low humidity create the perfect combination for brush fires.

Starting Saturday, a red flag warning will take effect. The warning means that any fires may spread quickly and become difficult to put out. So, it’s really dangerous to have a campfire in conditions like the ones this weekend.

The entire state of Massachusetts, as well as northern Connecticut, are under a red flag warning. That means there are critical fire weather conditions – The ground is dry – gusty winds, and low humidity.

The MEMA Outage Map showed several western Massachusetts areas with few power outages late Friday night.

So, throughout the weekend, people are being asked to be extra cautious when disposing of cigarettes or having an open flame outside.

“They are really driven a lot by the wind it can change directions drastically and potentially if someone was trying to burn some brush outside or whatnot and thought they had it in a controlled area the wind can shift on them and encroach their house or a structure pretty quickly,” Lieutenant C.J. Bartone of the West Springfield Fire Department.

It is currently open burning season in the commonwealth but it’s important to keep the fire small and obtain a permit. May cities and towns don’t allow open burning during high-risk fire days so check with your local fire department before burning this weekend.

If you are allowed to, keep a garden hose near you at all times. If a brush fire starts, it’s very important to call the fire department right away.

They can get out of control quickly.