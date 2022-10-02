SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Thomas More Society of western Massachusetts will honor six individuals during the annual Red Mass on Sunday.

The annual Red Mass will be celebrated by Springfield Bishop William D. Byrne at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield. The St. Thomas More Society is Catholic lawyers, paralegals, judges, clerks, law enforcement, and those that are committed to the administration of justice throughout western Massachusetts.

The individuals that will be celebrated during the 2022 Red Mass are:

Rev. Msgr. John J. Bonzagni , Esq. judicial vicar, Diocese of Springfield

, Esq. judicial vicar, Diocese of Springfield Atty. David G. Carlson , private practice, Greater Springfield

, private practice, Greater Springfield Michael M. Cutone , Massachusetts State Police (ret.), founder of Trinity Project

, Massachusetts State Police (ret.), founder of Trinity Project Hon. Edward J. McDonough Jr ., justice of Superior Court, Massachusetts

., justice of Superior Court, Massachusetts Atty. Salvatore J. Scibelli , private practice, Greater Springfield

, private practice, Greater Springfield Sister of St. Joseph Eileen C. Sullivan, chaplain, St. Thomas More Society member, Leadership Team member, Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield

The Red Mass is a historical tradition that is within the Catholic Church, invoking the blessing and guidance of the Holy Spirit upon the courts, dating all the way back to the 13th century when it officially opened the term of the court for most European countries.

There will be a brunch after Red Mass at 11:30 a.m. at the Delaney House in Holyoke.