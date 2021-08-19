Red Riding Hood’s Basket Café in Southwick closing in September

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular breakfast and lunch café in Southwick is closing its doors after this Labor Day weekend.

Red Riding Hood’s Basket Café located on Congamond Road announced on Facebook this week they will be closing after its seasonal employees return to school, or while supplies last the weekend of September 8.

“This business has been a labor of love for six years, but as the café has grown so has my family,” the owner stated in the Facebook post. “Both my family and the business require full-time attention and effort; it is time for me to focus on my family and pass this dream on to a new owner.”

They’ve put the business up for sale. Anyone interested is asked to contact Joe Kelley from Kelley & Katzer Real Estate at 413-519-0617.