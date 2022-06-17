SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dave Portnoy, the president of Barstool Sports, now known for his ‘One Bite’ Pizza Reviews and App, visited Springfield recently. He made his way to Red Rose Pizzeria for another one of his popular pizza reviews.

Portnoy is famous for his pizza content as he travels around the country reviewing pizza shops giving them a 1 through 10 rating.

The moment of truth came on Friday as he posted his review of a beloved downtown Springfield spot.

22News spoke to Rita Caputo, Owner of Red Rose Pizzeria, about this pizza review. “Actually it was an honor to have him in here believe it or not. And I’m so glad I recognized him when he came in because since he’s been in we’ve had numerous people come down just to try the pizza or just to be reminded about Red Rose. Its just such an honor and an honor for my parents who started this 59 years ago,” she expressed.

And, the review is in! Portnoy rated Red Rose as a 7.9 out of 10.

If you want to try the pizza for yourself come down and enjoy a slice during restaurant week.