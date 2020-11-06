Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield reopens after closing due to COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield is back open after closing for two weeks due to COVID-19 precautions.

The restaurant told 22News all employees had to test negative in order to return to work. While they were closed, Red Rose did a little rearranging to further promote social distancing.

“Because we are so big it gives us the availability to spread the tables out, six feet apart, makes the customers feel safe, utilizing both kitchens every single night,” Manager Rita Caputo-Capua told 22News. “It spread our employees out a little bit so they aren’t crowded in one room on top of each other.”

In addition, Red Rose was professionally disinfected a number of times before re-opening.