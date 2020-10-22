Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield to close for two weeks due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield announced Thursday morning they will be closed for two weeks due to COVID-19.
According to Red Rose’s Facebook post, they will be closed for two weeks starting Thursday to extensively clean and sanitize the restaurant as well as requiring all staff members to quarantine.
The restaurant will be reopening November 5.
Red Rose posted the following statement to their Facebook page:
“The coronavirus has impacted the entire world and unfortunately, it has reached our beloved restaurant. Even though we have complied and even went beyond the recommendations of the CDC and Board of Health, COVID-19 has still reached us. We have chosen to close for two weeks holding the safety of our valued guests and that of the staff at Red Rose in the highest regard. We will be closing for 2 weeks starting Thursday, October 22, 2020, and will be going through an extensive sanitation regimen as well as a quarantine for all staff members. We will be reopening as of November 5, 2020, and look forward to seeing you all again then. These are truly trying times however our belief is that through community and family we will one day soon be back to normal. Please stay safe until we can welcome you all back in again.”