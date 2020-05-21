Red Rose Pizzeria reopens for business

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield restaurant Red Rose Pizzeria has reopen its business to the public after it had temporarily closed during the pandemic.

The restaurant was closed for nearly two months, and officially reopen as of Tuesday.

Red Rose will now be doing curbside pick-up and express delivery.

22News spoke with the co-owner Rita Caputo Capua. She told us that they’ve missed their customers and their workers were ready to come back.

“Its just time everybody was just itching to get back to work and being our size, an establishment of our size being closed down for two months, it’s tough you know so we really had to get back,” said Caputo Capua.

According to Massachusetts’ guidance for industries, the reopening of dining areas in restaurants will be allowed in Phase 2.

Establishments that only serve alcohol and have no kitchen on site will not open until Phase 3.