Red Rose Pizzeria wiping down surfaces, menus to protect customers from virus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Next door to the MGM casino at Red Rose Pizzeria, management said they too are taking their cues from the CDC and city.

The dining room was full Wednesday night. The owner of Red Rose told 22News that he hasn’t noticed a change in foot traffic so far. He said they might be seeing more take out orders, but not by much. The key thing he’s emphasizing is that his staff is focused on keeping surfaces in the restaurant clean.

Red Rose Owner Antonio Caputo told 22News, “In between customer to tables, we are wiping down menus. We have Clorox wipes everywhere. We are encouraging handwashing for 20 seconds for all of our staff.”

Caputo also said he’s reminding his staff to stay home if they feel under the weather. And if a staff member does fall ill, Red Rose will work with them if they were to run out of sick leave.

Caputo also said they have a plan in place should they need to close down per city or state government. In that case, they would likely go to take-out only.