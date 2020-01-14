Red Sox manager Alex Cora to face harsh punishment in sign-stealing scandal

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will likely face harsh punishment in connection with a sign-stealing scandal.

Monday, we’re hearing from fans.

The Houston Astros fired their manager and general manager Monday after they were suspended for one year by the league for stealing signs during the team’s run to the 2017 World Series title.

The MLB Commissioner strongly hinted that Cora will face equal or more severe punishment. But fans think any punishment is too severe.

Chicopee resident Sherard Johnson told 22News, “That’s really hefty. I think they should just fine them that’s all they should do.”

The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018 when Boston won the title.