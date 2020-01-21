Red Sox Winter Weekend attracts consumers to local businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people attended Red Sox Winter Weekend, bringing new customers to local Springfield businesses.

Local businesses downtown Springfield told us they saw hundreds of more people than they usually would on a regular weekend.

Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill told us that they received a heads up months in advance from the city about the thousands of people that would be in the area for Red Sox Winter Weekend so they were able to prepare.

Owner, Nadim Kashouh told us he let his staff know it was all hands on deck. He said his restaurant saw anywhere from 300 to 400 more people that were in town.

“We can tell from the plates that are outside that there was a lot of out of towners. People that drove an hour and a half to two hours. So that definitely was a nice event for the city of Springfield. It did bring a lot of people from what I understand the casino was extremely busy as well.” -Nadim Kashouh

Nadim’s told us that any event is a positive impact for the business.

Local businesses told 22News sometimes business in the winter slows down so when the city hosts events during this season it’s a great boost for their sales.