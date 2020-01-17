Red Sox Winter Weekend comes to Springfield for the first time

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Red Sox Winter Weekend is drawing thousands of fans to downtown Springfield.

Red Sox consider Winter Weekend at MGM Springfield their biggest event of the offseason.

The two-day fan fest includes autograph sessions with current and former Red Sox players like David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez.

There will be a number of baseball activities at the Mass Mutual Center, as well as inside the giant tent on Main Street that connects fans from the Mass Mutual Center to MGM Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke with 22News at MGM today on the impact this annual Red Sox event will have on the city.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, “It puts Springfield on the map again. You have two world-class organizations here. The Boston Red Sox and MGM. And this may be the first time people are here in Springfield and they say ‘boy I had a great time.'”

Mayor Sarno expects local restaurants and hotels to be busy all weekend long. He said hotels in downtown are all booked.

Mayor Sarno also said the city spent months preparing for the high traffic volume this weekend. There are roads blocked off, including Main Street and sections of Union and Broad Street, but police are directing traffic.