SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Sox Winter Weekend continues on Saturday, giving Red Sox Nation a chance to celebrate the team in Springfield.

The Mass Mutual Center will be packed again on Saturday for Day 2 of the Winter Weekend. Friday night’s opening ceremony was the first live event with fans since 2019.

Manager Alex Cora told 22News that it is always cool to be around the players and fans interacting. Most of the current players and management team are in town for the weekend, along with at least 10 high-profile Sox alumni, including Jason Varitek, Pedro Martinez, and the one and only Big Papi.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning, and Red Sox season ticket holders are invited to a special lounge experience in the Armory at MGM Springfield. Starting at 10:00 a.m. there will be panel discussions running through 3:30 p.m. at the Mass Mutual Center featuring players and baseball professionals. Autograph sessions open at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:00 p.m.

First, the Kids Press Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m., followed by a celebration of the 2013 world series champions, 10 years after their 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. At 1:00 p.m., a panel on baseball culture around the world will be held. Finally at 2:30 p.m., “Sox Survivor” had a spin on the reality TV show with some high-profile contestants.

The fan Fest will remain open all the way until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, but if you want to catch those other special events, or grab a picture with your favorite player, it is best to get downtown before 3:00 p.m.