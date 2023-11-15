SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baseball fans can gear up for an exciting weekend as the Boston Red Sox are bringing the thrill of the game to Springfield!

The much-anticipated “Red Sox Winter Weekend” on January 19-20th, hosted at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center, promises a perfect blend of player interactions, discussions, and family-friendly activities.

“Red Sox Winter Weekend” will kick off with a Friday night welcome and introduction to the participating players, setting the stage for an immersive experience. Attendees can look forward to engaging round-table discussions on various baseball topics, player autographs, and photo opportunities throughout the weekend.

Weekend passes are available online, offering access to the entire event at $95 for adults and $40 for children aged 14 and under. Children two and under enjoy free entry, and Red Sox Season Ticket Holders benefit from discounted prices at $85 for adults and $35 for children.

The star-studded event will feature members of the 2024 Red Sox, coaching staff, and beloved alumni. Notable personalities such as Wally the Green Monster and Tessie will also grace the occasion.

Saturday’s schedule is packed with fan-centric activities, including autograph sessions, photo opportunities, and displays of the Red Sox’s prestigious trophies and artifacts. Families can join in the fun with Wiffle Ball games, virtual reality experiences, and interactions with Wally and Tessie. Panel discussions, including the kids-only press conference, will keep the baseball dialogue flowing.

Live broadcasts by NESN and WEEI on Saturday will feature interviews with Red Sox players and leadership. WEEI plans an interactive fan photo opportunity, while NESN will engage attendees with interactive experiences, aligning with NESN Clubhouse, their renowned kids’ show.

Stay updated on participants and activities by visiting their website. Don’t miss out on this baseball extravaganza in the heart of Springfield!