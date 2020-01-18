Red Sox Winter Weekend, Hoophall Classic take over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the birthplace of basketball and Boston Red Sox being highlighted in the same weekend, tens of thousands of new visitors will be coming to Springfield.

The Spalding Hoophall Classic is one of the biggest national events in high school basketball, highlighting the best players across the country.

Games have been being played since Thursday night and will continue until Monday. One Springfield College student said the event really highlights all the city has to offer.

“A good majority of the teams take a trip to the Basketball Hall of Fame. They get to see what Springfield is all about what the city has to offer,” Danny Priest told 22News. “It’s a good chance for them to visit and hopefully want to come back and get a chance to play at Hoophall.”

Outside the hardwood, the Boston Red Sox Winter Weekend will be held in Springfield for the first time beginning Friday night.

The weekend will be full of autograph sessions, town hall events, and other fan activities with current and retired Red Sox players.

Even though Winter Weekend could bring some inclement winter weather, local businesses said they’re still hoping and are prepared for a possible increase in business.

“It’s quite an amazing event and if you’ve been to the others, quite a few people attend,” Keith Makorowski, co-owner of Theodore’s told 22News. “A lot of the hotels are sold out so we’re expecting great things.”

Red Sox Winter weekend will continue until Saturday night.