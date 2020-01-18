Red Sox Winter Weekend in Springfield kicks off with Fan Fest at Mass Mutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Springfield is buzzing Friday night with the beginning of the fan-favorite Red Sox Winter Weekend.

Fans and media got a chance to interact with players and team leadership tonight – with plenty more on the way Saturday. This is what is called the family fun zone here at the Red Sox Winter Weekend, located in the exhibition hall at the Mass Mutual Center.

This is where fans will be congregating Friday and Saturday, if you get a chance to enjoy the activities, you can test how fast you throw a ball, there are batting cages, whiffle ball fields look just like a major league park it is just like being at Fenway Park. It is capturing this history and tradition of the Red sox and most of the fun involved with playing baseball.







It’s a great place to come out and enjoy the family fun fest at the Mass Mutual Center. Gates open at 9 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. So many fun things to do with photo sessions and autograph sessions.

There is one big story with the Red Sox right now, of course, the search for the new manager, we had a chance to talk with the CEO and president of the Red Sox Sam Kennedy about how that search is going to go on.

“You are naturally inclined to look inside your organization, that has been a red sox practice when it comes to executives and players, it’s just natural you know your people better than external people the market changes when you throw two more teams into the mix so it does create a larger sense of urgency to get conversations going, not to mention the fact that we have spring training coming up in a few weeks,” said Kennedy.













The Red Sox really do not have much time with Spring training coming up in Fort Meyers in about a month it is hard to believe pitchers and catchers in the middle of February, but getting a manager is the next duty at hand.

WINTER WEEKEND LOOK AHEAD:

Friday night’s events at the Mass Mutual Center gave fans and media a chance to chat with Red Sox brass, but Saturday is when the real fun begins.

All day, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fan Fest at the Mass Mutual Center will be open, while autograph and photo sessions will run at both MGM and Mass Mutual from 9:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

The armory will play host to the Season Ticket Holder Lounge, proper credentials required, and the Mass Mutual Arena will be the site of panel discussions.

Finally, fans can purchase tickets for both breakfast and dinner with Wally and Tessie. Breakfast is for the early risers at 8 a.m. with dinner at 5 p.m.

TRAFFIC/ROAD CLOSURES:

Road closures continue amid all the fun downtown.

Main Street remains closed between Court and Howard Streets.

State Street is closed from One MGM Way to Willow Street.

Local traffic for access to businesses will be allowed with police directing traffic at three intersections.

That’s State and Dwight Street, State and East Colombus, and Main and Union.

All streets are open to pedestrian traffic all weekend.