Red-tailed hawk freed after being stuck in Chicopee highway underpass

Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An animal control officer and firefighters in Chicopee helped free a hawk that was stuck in an underpass on the highway Wednesday evening. 

According to the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, a red-tailed hawk was stuck in the highway underpass near Grattan Street and Granby Road in Chicopee. 

The hawk had somehow made its way inside the underpass but was distressed and could not find a way out of it. 

TJO Officer Mateo and Chicopee crews were able to guide the hawk to freedom. 

A video shared by TJO shows the hawk quickly flying away after being freed. 

