Red-tailed hawk rescued in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A red-tailed hawk was taken into custody after police in East Longmeadow were flagged down to help.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, a Good Samaritan flagged down Officer Dieni to report an injured red-trailed hawk on Somers Road.

Officer Serra assisted Officer Dieni to help place the hawk safely into a well vented plastic container. The hawk was taken to the police department where the Massachusetts Environmental Police were able to pick up the hawk and provide proper care.