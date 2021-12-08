Reduce your chances of porch pirates stealing your packages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the holiday season in full swing, porch pirates are fine tuning their tactics.

A new study by Safewise showed that 210 million packages vanished from porches across the U.S. over the past 12 months. Local police have told 22News that it’s best to request a signature for your package or get an exact time the package is arriving.

A Springfield resident recently sent 22News this video below of their package being taken in early November in the South Forest Park area.

Authorities also suggest having your package delivered to work or an alternate address. Other tips include utilizing an Amazon locker in your area or have a camera on your porch to identify thefts. If you see someone take a package, officers say try to get their license plate number or the type and color of the vehicle and inform your local police department.