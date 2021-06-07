REEVX Lab in Springfield to provide resources for small buinesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new collaboration space for non-profit organizations, small businesses and entrepreneurs is opening in Springfield.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 to celebrate the opening of REEVX Labs, run by Berkshire Bank. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Berkshire Bank and Reevx Labs representatives, along with partners White Lion Brewery and Springfield BID will be at the ceremony.

REEVX Labs is a collaboration space that will be used to help organizations with the following:

Access technical assistance

Receive professional development

Obtain financial education and/or financial wellness products/services

Take advantage of pop-up retail space to test their proof of concept

“We are thrilled to launch Reevx Labs in Springfield as we emerge from this pandemic to provide small businesses and entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to succeed during this challenging time,” said Jim Hickson, Regional President, Pioneer Valley. “We look forward to collaborating with our non-profit partners in working with members of the Pioneer Valley community to help them build businesses, generate wealth and prosper.”

Located at 270 Bridge Street in Springfield, the collaboration space has intentionally been placed adjacent to Valley Venture Mentors (VVM), an organization that helps entrepreneurs.